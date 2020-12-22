Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

