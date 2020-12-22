MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 417.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 139,247 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDU. BidaskClub raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.