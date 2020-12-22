Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Infinera worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 360,564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,865 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $111,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,943 shares of company stock worth $3,625,281 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

