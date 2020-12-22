PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 47.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.51.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

