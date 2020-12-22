$4.46 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post $4.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the highest is $5.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.49 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $27.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

