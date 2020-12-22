Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $5,206,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

