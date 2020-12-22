Paloma Partners Management Co Has $421,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 26.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

