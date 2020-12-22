Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of ETH opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.