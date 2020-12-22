Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 255,267 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 180,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

