Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SEA by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

