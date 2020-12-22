Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.31.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

