Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $440,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 212.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

