Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,900 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after acquiring an additional 289,783 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.