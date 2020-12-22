Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 165.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

IJJ opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

