Sei Investments Co. Acquires 134,438 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 68.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VRT opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

