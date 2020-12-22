Sei Investments Co. Has $5.84 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Five9 worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $40,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,081,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,653,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $180.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

