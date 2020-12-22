Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

