Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $8,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $3,799,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after buying an additional 447,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5,683.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:EVH opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

