Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Barnes Group worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 736,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,008,000 after buying an additional 268,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 198,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after buying an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

B has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

