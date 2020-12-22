Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,473,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,664,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 327.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 128,551 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

NYSE USB opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

