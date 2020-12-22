Sei Investments Co. Acquires 167,720 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Flowserve worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

