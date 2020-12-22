Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

