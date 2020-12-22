Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

