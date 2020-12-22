State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Exterran were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exterran by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,595 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Exterran by 14.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

