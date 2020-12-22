Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $98.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.