California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

