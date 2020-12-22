Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,887 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 163.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

