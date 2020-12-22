Sei Investments Co. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,403 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after buying an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

