Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 24,384 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

