Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $8,182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

