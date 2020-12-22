GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of GSX stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.26 and a beta of -0.39. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.