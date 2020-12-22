Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,321 shares of company stock worth $3,294,652 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $8,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

