Van ECK Associates Corp Has $351,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

