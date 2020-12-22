Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 214 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Tobam bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $248.47 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $250.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

