Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

