F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $174.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $175.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

