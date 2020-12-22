Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 35,471 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,649,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 188.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.