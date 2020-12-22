Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 164,756 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 164,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 891,723.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 825,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 213,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

