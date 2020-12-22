Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 88.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

