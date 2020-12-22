Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.17. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,973 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.