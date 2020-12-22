Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Energy Recovery worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ERII opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

