Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,697.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,727.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,611.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,472.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,180.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

