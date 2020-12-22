Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Balchem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 70,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

