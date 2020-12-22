American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

