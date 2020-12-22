Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

Several research firms have commented on FBIO. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

