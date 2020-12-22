Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

Several research firms have commented on FBIO. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.