12,969 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

