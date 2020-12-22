Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

