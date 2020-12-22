ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $535.70.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $550.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.04, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

