1,900 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $266,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. ValuEngine cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.