Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $136,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

